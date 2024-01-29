AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Only political forces can help solve problems facing Pakistan: Zardari

APP Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

HUB: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said a strong democracy was crucial to address the problems facing the country.

Addressing an election rally in Hub district of Balochistan, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party always supported strengthening of democracy in the country.

Zardari said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the flag of democracy and served the country twice as elected prime minister.

Zardari reiterated that PPP would work towards ensuring development in Balochistan after coming to power and stressed that only “genuine political parties” could resolve the problems facing the country.

According to a news release, the former President said that PPP was a federal party and serving the people was a noble cause for its leadership.

Describing Balochistan’s progress in democracy, he recalled that that the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Programme was introduced by PPP.

He mentioned the unanimous National Finance Commission Award introduced during his tenure resulted in an increased budget for Balochistan.

He termed Balochistan the heart of the country, and emphasized its development at par with other provinces, particularly provision of hospitals, water facilities and universities.

Zardari said that only political forces can resolve the problems of Pakistan. He appealed to the people of Balochistan, including Hub, to make the PPP victorious in the general elections to be held on February 8.

PPP leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Ali Hassan Zehri, Sabir Baloch, Iqbal Shah, Wadera Hassan Jamot, Abdul Wahab Bizenjo, Abdul Karim Marri, Sharif Palari and other leaders were present.

