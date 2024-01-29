Only political forces can help solve problems facing Pakistan: Zardari

HUB: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said a strong democracy was crucial to address the problems facing the country.

Addressing an election rally in Hub district of Balochistan, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party always supported strengthening of democracy in the country.

Zardari said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the flag of democracy and served the country twice as elected prime minister.

Zardari reiterated that PPP would work towards ensuring development in Balochistan after coming to power and stressed that only “genuine political parties” could resolve the problems facing the country.

According to a news release, the former President said that PPP was a federal party and serving the people was a noble cause for its leadership.

Describing Balochistan’s progress in democracy, he recalled that that the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Programme was introduced by PPP.

He mentioned the unanimous National Finance Commission Award introduced during his tenure resulted in an increased budget for Balochistan.

He termed Balochistan the heart of the country, and emphasized its development at par with other provinces, particularly provision of hospitals, water facilities and universities.

Zardari said that only political forces can resolve the problems of Pakistan. He appealed to the people of Balochistan, including Hub, to make the PPP victorious in the general elections to be held on February 8.

PPP leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Ali Hassan Zehri, Sabir Baloch, Iqbal Shah, Wadera Hassan Jamot, Abdul Wahab Bizenjo, Abdul Karim Marri, Sharif Palari and other leaders were present.