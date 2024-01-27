AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to receive Scholz at White House on February 9

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2024 07:45pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on February 9 for talks focused on Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, according to a statement released Saturday.

The two leaders will reaffirm “their resolute support for Ukraine’s defense of its land and its people against Russia’s war of aggression,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The announcement comes as money for US aid to Ukraine has run out due to Republican opposition in Congress, leaving the key US ally short of ammunition as its war against Russia’s invasion is about to enter its third year.

Scholz warns EU weapons support for Ukraine ‘not big enough’

Republicans have linked the Ukraine deal to funds to counter immigration at the US-Mexican border following lobbying by Donald Trump, the former president and likely Republican nominee to contest the November presidential election.

For its part, Germany, Ukraine’s second-biggest weapons donor, has so far refused to send long-range missiles to Kyiv, which it desperately wants.

Berlin is wary that Ukraine will use the missiles to strike inside Russia.

Biden and Scholz will also discuss “efforts to prevent regional escalation in the Middle East, their steadfast support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and the imperative of increasing life-saving assistance and protection of civilians from harm in Gaza,” Jean-Pierre said.

The leaders will also coordinate in advance of the NATO Summit in Washington in July.

Israel Joe Biden White House Ukraine aid Chancellor Olaf Scholz RUssia Ukraine war Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war

Biden to receive Scholz at White House on February 9

'Uniting people': Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N's manifesto

Rs272bn TSGs approved despite IMF agreement

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

‘High chances of a coalition government’, says brokerage house as Pakistan braces for elections

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

Security Council to meet after UN top court's Gaza ruling

Washington, Baghdad open talks on foreign troops in Iraq

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

Read more stories