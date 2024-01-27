SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies to promote safety of women at the workplace.

The SECP has issued draft amendments to the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 for public consultation here on Friday.

The proposed amendments require board of directors of listed companies to implement robust anti-harassment policies that align with the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and relevant provincial laws. These policies will uphold the rights and well-being of all employees, fostering a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

The amendments mandate several critical measures to ensure effective implementation of anti-harassment policies as required under the Workplace Act, 2010, including development of a Code of Conduct, formation of Inquiry Committee, designation of Competent Authority and display of Code of Conduct for awareness of all employees ensuring clear communication and accessibility.

This initiative marks a significant step towards building a more equitable and ethical corporate landscape in Pakistan. Integrating robust anti-harassment policies into the Code of Corporate Governance sets a strong precedent for responsible business practices and demonstrates the SECP’s commitment to fostering safe and empowering workplaces for all.

Under the proposed amendments, the board of directors of listed companies would implement anti-harassment policy to safeguard the rights and well-being of employees, incorporating the mechanism as prescribed under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 and the respective provincial laws on the protection against harassment of women at workplace for the time being in force, if applicable.

This included Code of Conduct for protection against harassment at the workplace; formation of an Inquiry Committee to enquire into complaints in this regard; designation of a competent authority and display copies of the Code of Conduct in English as well as in language understood by the majority of employees at a conspicuous place, SECP added.

