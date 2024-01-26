AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asia spot prices remain flat below $10/mmBtu despite geopolitical risks

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 06:46pm

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices remained below $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the second week running, as solid inventories and mild weather continue to outweigh geopolitical risk related to the Red Sea conflict.

The average LNG price for March delivery into north-east Asia remained unchanged from last week’s level at $9.50/mmBtu, industry sources estimated.

“The market has been subdued for most of the week. However, we’re now seeing volatility with utilities coming in who are short,” said Toby Copson, head of energy, APAC, at commodities broker Marex.

Spot LNG demand from price-sensitive Asian buyers has seen an increase, as Asian LNG prices have fallen below the $10/mmBtu mark, said Laura Page, manager of gas and LNG insight at data analytics firm Kpler.

She added that the materialising demand in Asia, coupled with recent downside pressure on the European gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub has seen U.S. netback shift back in favour of Asia. Netback is the effective price earned by a producer of LNG at a particular point.

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall to 7-month low as stocks remain plentiful

Attacks in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi militants have recently pushed Qatar, one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, to take a longer route via the Cape of Good Hope, delaying shipments to European clients.

“The Red Sea remains devoid of any LNG shipping. The cessation of Red Sea voyages by Qatar, Europe’s only supplier via the Suez Canal, has a big implication for delivery rates,” said Robert Songer, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

“However, the impact on spot charter rates has so far been non-existent, which may suggest that Qatar has not yet had to enter the market to procure further tonnage,” Songer added.

In the European gas market, prices slipped slightly, coming largely from expectations for a mild final two months of winter in Europe, which could limit the region’s remaining stockdraw ahead of April, said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

Dominic Gallagher, head of LNG broking at Tullett Prebon, said the market appears to be “in stasis as benign weather conditions and stable supply suppress any bullish signals.”

S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in March on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $8.054/mmBtu on Jan. 25, a $0.70/mmBtu discount to the March gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price at $8.150/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed it at $8.199/mmBtu.

U.S. LNG exports dropped for a fourth consecutive week to 1.70 million metric tons last week, partially due to operational challenges resulting from the extreme cold weather, Kpler’s data showed.

Argus’ Good said that U.S. loadings this month could fall short of the record exports seen in December, after cold weather curbed feedgas deliveries and production was disrupted by trips at Freeport LNG and Corpus Christi.

Spot LNG freight rates fell for the eighth consecutive week, with Atlantic rates estimated at $53,250/day on Friday, and the Pacific rates at $55,000/day, said Qasim Afghan, an analyst at Spark Commodities.

LNG price global LNG price Global LNG LNG shipments

Global LNG: Asia spot prices remain flat below $10/mmBtu despite geopolitical risks

Deadly attacks on Gaza, cold weather making it ‘uninhabitable’: UN

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Oil prices set for weekly gain on US growth and Middle East concerns

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Fauji Fertilizer Company makes Rs47.5bn profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Civilians trapped in Gaza’s south, Hague decision looms

Read more stories