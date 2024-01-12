AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall to 7-month low as stocks remain plentiful

Reuters Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 05:47pm

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices slid for an eighth consecutive week to hit their lowest levels in seven months, as healthy storage levels in both Europe and northeast Asia continued to weigh on prices.

The average LNG price for February delivery into north-east Asia dropped nearly 10% to $10.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $11.20 last week, industry sources estimated, its lowest level since June 9.

“Despite colder weather arriving and forecast to continue in Europe, the slide in flat price gas markets has continued as stocks remain healthy for this point in heating season,” said Dominic Gallagher, head of LNG broking at Tullett Prebon.

Lower LNG prices have prompted Asian importers, largely from China and India, to snap up spot cargoes this week, though Chinese demand may cool around the Lunar New Year holiday period in mid-February.

Global LNG: Asia spot LNG prices dip to 5-month low as stocks weigh

LNG stocks held by major power utilities in Japan were at 2.51 million metric tons as of Jan. 7, according to data from the country’s ministry of economy, trade and industry. This is 24% above the five-year average from 2018-22 for the end of January, according to Rystad Energy.

The consultancy also estimated that LNG inventories in South Korea remain high at 5.6 million metric tons as of end-December, above 4.4 million metric tons seen in December 2022.

In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in February on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $9.071/mmBtu on Jan. 11, a $0.85/mmBtu discount to the February gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price at $9.10/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed it at $9.081/mmBtu.

“Despite the cold weather in Europe, natural gas prices continued to ease as investors are confident that the cold spell will be over soon, and that inventories are well filled to meet the rest of the winter demand,” said Hans Van Cleef, chief energy economist at PZ - Energy.

“If there are no new surprises from the demand side, meaning an unexpected extra period of extreme cold weather, the focus will shift soon to the start of the filling season.”

On spot LNG freight rates, Atlantic rates were estimated at $83,500/day on Friday, while Pacific rates were at $66,000/day, said Qasim Afghan, an analyst at Spark Commodities.

LNG export LNG price global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

1000 characters

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall to 7-month low as stocks remain plentiful

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories