South Africa: court ruling against Israel a victory for rule of law

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 06:41pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa hailed what it called a “decisive victory” for international rule of law on Friday, after the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of its request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, as it wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It has not yet ruled on the core of the case brought by South Africa - whether genocide has occurred in Gaza.

Israel has called South Africa’s allegations false and “grossly distorted”, and said it makes the utmost efforts to avoid civilian casualties.

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

“Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people,” South Africa’s department of international relations and cooperation said in a statement.

“South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this Order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do.”

It said South Africa would continue to act within the institutions of global governance to protect the rights of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel South Africa Gaza International Court of Justice Hamas ICJ Israel Gaza conflict Gaza genocide Gaza case

