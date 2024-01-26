Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

ISLAMABAD: The personnel of armed forces and civil armed forces will not respond at their own to apparent irregularities outside polling stations and shall bring the matter to the knowledge of presiding officers concerned to take necessary direction during general elections, the electoral entity has notified.

“In case irregularity or malpractice continues, they shall inform their officer in-charge immediately, so that necessary legal action can be taken,” reads the code of conduct for armed forces/ civil armed forces issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.

The code provides that police will be first tier responders while civil armed forces and armed forces will act as second and third tier responders, respectively, to be deployed outside selected most sensitive polling stations.

The armed/ civil armed forces officials, the code of conduct says, while performing their duties, are supposed to first report to the presiding officer along with informing in own chain of command of any irregularity/ issue/ malpractice having the potential to create law and order/ security situation, they observe outside of selected most sensitive polling station (where deputed) and act according to the instructions issued in that regard.

In case, the presiding officer does not act to prevent the commission of any reported irregularity/ issue/ malpractice, the security staff will immediately inform concerned returning officer.”

The code of conduct bars the forces personnel from interfering in the votes counting process “in any manner.”

The code of conduct further provides that the forces personnel shall: Not interfere in any manner whatsoever in the functions of presiding officer, assistant presiding officer or polling officer.

Not enter into arguments/ altercation with any candidate, election agent, polling agent, observer or media person in any manner. Not take into his/ her custody any election material.

Identify suspicious voters for frisking/ checking by police personnel before entering premises of the polling station to ensure that no person can bring with them any weapon/ explosive.

Remain impartial and neutral throughout the election process in general and during the voting process in particular and shall not act in favour of or against any political party or candidate.

Not disallow any eligible voter to enter the polling station, except the ones found in possession of weapon/ explosive or “undesirable items or ones who create disturbance and incitement to act of violence or an action which is prejudice to national safety/ interests of Pakistan.”

