Jan 26, 2024
Pakistan

IK says talks only on ‘fair polls’ possible

Fazal Sher Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday said that he never stated that he would not negotiate with politicians but talks will only be held on holding of fair and transparent elections in the country.

Taking to reporters informally after hearing of cipher case at Adiala jail, the former premier said that those who were elected by people, power should be given to them. I do the politics of values and not power politics, he said, adding that in the current situation, no one can stop and defeat PTI.

To a question, he said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) formed the previous government along with other Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties then how will we support PPP after the upcoming general elections? PTI’s political alliance is only possible with Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and the JUI-Sherani group, he said.

Regarding hearing of different cases against him, he said that ‘the whole drama’ is being done for the February 8 elections. Hearings of the different cases against him are being conducted on a day-to-day basis to disqualify him, he said, adding that the Accountability Court had adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana case against the former president, Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani till February 13.

“They (Zardari and Sharif) have been given special favour and courts are hearing our cases on a daily basis”, he said.

He claimed all efforts were being made to crush us since May 25, 2023.

To a question, Khan claimed that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) told him that 80 percent of the army supports PTI.

The PTI founder alleged that the Establishment has quashed all cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the special court hearing the cipher case against him and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi adjourned the hearing till today (Friday).

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain while hearing the case at Adiala jail adjourned the case without hearing due to the absence of the counsel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

