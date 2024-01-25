AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has granted a licence to SSGC Alternate Energy (Private) Limited (SSGC-AE) to undertake the regulated activity of the sale of natural gas/RLNG to its customers in accordance with the terms and conditions given in the licence.

SSGC announces 48-hour gas holiday for all industries

The SSGC Alternate Energy (Private) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA natural gas Pakistan Stock Exchange SSGC PSX SSGC Alternate Energy

