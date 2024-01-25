Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has granted a licence to SSGC Alternate Energy (Private) Limited (SSGC-AE) to undertake the regulated activity of the sale of natural gas/RLNG to its customers in accordance with the terms and conditions given in the licence.

The SSGC Alternate Energy (Private) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

