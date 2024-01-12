AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-12

SSGC announces 48-hour gas holiday for all industries

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 48-hours gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units for forty-eight (48) hours from 08:00am on Friday, January 12, 2024 to 08:00am on Sunday (January 14, 2024).

“Due to the short supplies of around 65 mmscfd gas during last night from different gas fields, in SSGC’s line pack has severely depleted resulting in low gas pressures across franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan”, SSGC said. “At the same time, we are still facing a short supply of around 20mmscfd short from different gas fields”, it added.

In this scenario, the Company is left with no option but to close gas supplies to industries including power generation units from 8:00am on Friday January 12, 2024 till Sunday 8:00am on January 14, 2024 (for 48 hours), SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved Sectoral Priority Order, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their Power Generation Units will remain closed for forty-eight (48) hours from 08:00am on Friday, January 12, 2024 to 08:00am on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

It must be noted that Sunday will be a normal working day with respect to the gas supplies and weekly industrial closure will remain limited to 02 days only, SSGC said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS OGRA SSGC power generation

Comments

1000 characters

SSGC announces 48-hour gas holiday for all industries

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories