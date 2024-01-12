SSGC announces 48-hour gas holiday for all industries

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 48-hours gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units for forty-eight (48) hours from 08:00am on Friday, January 12, 2024 to 08:00am on Sunday (January 14, 2024).

“Due to the short supplies of around 65 mmscfd gas during last night from different gas fields, in SSGC’s line pack has severely depleted resulting in low gas pressures across franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan”, SSGC said. “At the same time, we are still facing a short supply of around 20mmscfd short from different gas fields”, it added.

In this scenario, the Company is left with no option but to close gas supplies to industries including power generation units from 8:00am on Friday January 12, 2024 till Sunday 8:00am on January 14, 2024 (for 48 hours), SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved Sectoral Priority Order, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their Power Generation Units will remain closed for forty-eight (48) hours from 08:00am on Friday, January 12, 2024 to 08:00am on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

It must be noted that Sunday will be a normal working day with respect to the gas supplies and weekly industrial closure will remain limited to 02 days only, SSGC said.

