AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-25

Out-of-school children in Sindh: Minister to support GCT’s initiative

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

LAHORE: In a promising development, Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr Javed Akram, committed unwavering support to the renowned Sindh-based non-profit, Green Crescent Trust (GCT), as it considers extending its educational services to Punjab.

This announcement was made during a ceremony commemorating the International Day of Education, where leading Lahore-based business figures pledged support to GCT’s initiative to enroll 100,000 out-of-school children in Sindh.

Praising GCT’s 29-year journey of establishing 166 charitable schools in underprivileged areas of Sindh, Minister Akram emphasized the non-profit’s vital role in sharing the state’s obligation to provide quality education. Acknowledging GCT’s recent expansion into Balochistan, he urged the organization to replicate its charitable work in Punjab, assuring full government support in terms of land, funding, and trained teachers.

Dr Shehla Javed Akram, wife of the Punjab Health Minister, emphasized the importance of educating girls from deserving families, highlighting the impact on women’s empowerment.

Balochistan Health Minister, Dr Amir Muhammad Jogezai, attending as a guest of honour, commended GCT’s efforts in Balochistan and underscored the crucial role of NGOs and charities in providing essential services to remote areas, including education, health, and water supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram Out of school children

Out-of-school children in Sindh: Minister to support GCT’s initiative

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories