Out-of-school children in Sindh: Minister to support GCT’s initiative

LAHORE: In a promising development, Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr Javed Akram, committed unwavering support to the renowned Sindh-based non-profit, Green Crescent Trust (GCT), as it considers extending its educational services to Punjab.

This announcement was made during a ceremony commemorating the International Day of Education, where leading Lahore-based business figures pledged support to GCT’s initiative to enroll 100,000 out-of-school children in Sindh.

Praising GCT’s 29-year journey of establishing 166 charitable schools in underprivileged areas of Sindh, Minister Akram emphasized the non-profit’s vital role in sharing the state’s obligation to provide quality education. Acknowledging GCT’s recent expansion into Balochistan, he urged the organization to replicate its charitable work in Punjab, assuring full government support in terms of land, funding, and trained teachers.

Dr Shehla Javed Akram, wife of the Punjab Health Minister, emphasized the importance of educating girls from deserving families, highlighting the impact on women’s empowerment.

Balochistan Health Minister, Dr Amir Muhammad Jogezai, attending as a guest of honour, commended GCT’s efforts in Balochistan and underscored the crucial role of NGOs and charities in providing essential services to remote areas, including education, health, and water supply.

