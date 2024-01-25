AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Chicago soyabeans on short-covering

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soyabean futures rose further on Wednesday, with prices climbing to their highest in more than a week on support from short-covering, although expectations of record South American supplies limited the gains.

Wheat rose after closing almost unchanged on Tuesday, while corn ticked higher. “Managed funds are covering short positions, which is supporting soyabean prices,” said one trader in Singapore.

“On the fundamental front, the market is well supplied with South American harvest likely to gain momentum.”

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soyabean, soyameal, soyaoil, corn and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The most-active soyabean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $12.41-1/4 a bushel, as of 0253 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since Jan. 12 at $12.42-1/4 a bushel. Wheat rose 0.7% to $6.00-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.2% at $4.47-1/2 a bushel.

Gains in the soyabean market were curbed by expectations for a large South American harvest. While analysts have cut forecasts for Brazil’s soyabean crop due to drought late last year, improved rainfall could limit the losses. Argentina is on course for a bumper harvest this year.

For corn, attention was turning to planting for Brazil’s second annual crop. Forecasters expect lower production from Brazil’s second corn crop, reflecting a smaller planted area.

