AIRLINK 62.15 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (6.48%)
BOP 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
DFML 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.57%)
DGKC 75.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.66%)
FCCL 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.91%)
FFBL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.03%)
HBL 115.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
HUBC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.96%)
OGDC 145.40 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (6.52%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.3%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
PPL 129.20 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.87%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.72%)
PTC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
SEARL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.22%)
SSGC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.08%)
TRG 79.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 6,704 Increased By 52.2 (0.79%)
BR30 24,105 Increased By 383.1 (1.61%)
KSE100 64,890 Increased By 436 (0.68%)
KSE30 21,949 Increased By 196.4 (0.9%)
Merry-run continues at PSX as oil/gas sector attracts attention

  • KSE-100 hits intra-day high of over 65,000
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2024 11:46am

Positive momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 65,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,887.41 level, an increase of 433.19 points or 0.67%. It earlier hit its intra-day high at 65,024.93 before retreating marginally.

Heavy interest was seen in OGDC and PPL amid unconfirmed reports over the circular debt management plan, while sectors such as cement and technology also traded in the green.

The positive run continues from Tuesday when the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up 515 points to settle at 64,454.22.

Experts, meanwhile, attributed the ongoing buying spree to several positive developments on the economic front.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also decided to revamp the foreign exchange trading system and announced to introduce a Centralized Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Platform called “FX Matching” for the interbank FX market to bring more transparency to the interbank market.

Analysts said this centralized trading platform will reduce volatility in the interbank market and support a free and fair FX trading system.

Globally, Asian shares rose on Wednesday on optimism that Chinese authorities will offer support for its stock markets, which have plummeted to multi-year lows, while a hawkish tilt from the Bank of Japan lifted the yen.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, opens new tab was 0.27% higher. Still, the index is down 5% in January, set for its worst monthly performance since August.

The focus in Asia has squarely been on Chinese equity markets after a wretched start to the year. A report on Tuesday said that authorities were preparing a package of measures worth $278 billion to stabilise the market offered some hope the markets may steady though investors remained sceptical and unimpressed.

This is an intra-day update

