LGs barred from announcing, executing uplift schemes till elections

ISLAMABAD: Failing to hold local government elections in Punjab, the country’s largest province, and Islamabad, the federal capital, the electoral entity has now directed the LG bodies in the (remaining) provinces, including the cantonment boards, to attend “day-to-day matters of sanitation and cleanliness” – till the culmination of the upcoming general elections scheduled next month.

“All local government functionaries in the provinces including cantonments shall perform their functions and attend day-to-day matters of sanitation and cleanliness which are necessary to run the affairs of local governments,” reads a notification issued by Additional Director General (Elections-II) at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Nadeem Haider.

The notification, dated January 17, bars the LGs from announcing/ executing any kind of development schemes except those which are ongoing and approved before the issuance of election programme (December 15, 2023).

Through the notification, the ECP has also barred the LGs and CBs from issuing tenders of such schemes till the culmination of general elections except with the prior approval of the Commission.

All development funds relating to LG institutions shall stand frozen with immediate effect till the announcement of results of the general elections, according to the notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024