Jan 23, 2024
IPC notifies Mohsin Naqvi’s nomination in PCB governing board

Syed Ahmed Raza Published 23 Jan, 2024 08:55pm

The Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry on Tuesday notified Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi’s nomination as a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) governing board.

The notification comes a day after the Caretaker Prime Minister and PCB Patron-in-Chief Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar designated Naqvi as a member of the governing board, amid reports that the latter would eventually be elected as PCB chairman.

A 10-member Board of Governors, featuring figures such as Mohsin Naqvi and Mustafa Ramday, will play a pivotal role in the selection of a new PCB chairman. The responsibility of orchestrating the elections falls upon PCB Election Commissioner Shah Khawar, who is expected to release a schedule shortly.

In the meantime, Shah Khawar will take charge as the interim PCB chairman.

The seat fell vacant after Zaka Ashraf, the former PCB management committee chairman tendered his resignation to PM Kakar two weeks before the scheduled conclusion of the IMC’s tenure and has been duly accepted by the Prime Minister.

During Zaka Ashraf’s tenure, Pakistan participated in two major cricket competitions, namely the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, and were knocked out in the group stages in both.

