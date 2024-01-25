AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
Life & Style

Atif Aslam, Ellie Goulding, AP Dhillon among upcoming performances in Dubai

BR Life & Style Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 09:16pm

As winter and its accompanying festivities continue in Dubai, a slew of festivals and events are set to take place before March.

Food and art festivals along with a plethora of concerts by renowned musicians are all set to occur in the glitzy gulf city, extending the festive season well into Spring.

Business Recorder has compiled a curated list of top events happening in Dubai this winter.

Atif Aslam: March 2

The popular Pakistani artist is set to enthrall gulf audiences, accompanied by the Firdaus Orchestra – an all-women ensemble featuring 50 musicians, helmed by A R Rahman – at the Coca Cola Arena.

Art Dubai: March 1-3

Photo: Instagram @artdubai
Photo: Instagram @artdubai

The Middle East’s leading art fair will return for its 17th edition at the Madinat Jumeirah. Expect regional art from MENASA as well as international offerings.

The three-day fair will also offer a range of programming from talks, workshops and off-site features. Previews begin on February 29.

Sting: February 3

The 17-time Grammy award-winning singer is all set to perform at Etihad Arena as part of ‘Saadiyat Nights’ in Abu Dhabi.

Sting was last seen performing at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm.

Taste of Dubai Festival: February 23-25

Photo: Taste of Dubai
Photo: Taste of Dubai

This novel food festival is set to bring 16 of Dubai’s best restaurants together at Skydive Dubai for three days.

Attendees can enjoy numerous bands and DJs, exclusive workshops with celebrity chefs as well as learn barista tricks – all in one place.

AP Dhillon: February 29

Photo: Instagram @ap.dhillxn
Photo: Instagram @ap.dhillxn

The rapper and producer performs at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena – enthralling audiences with his unique blend of Punjabi and Western music.

Dhillon has also remained a top streaming artist on Spotify, following the release of the massive hit single ‘Brown Munde’ in 2020. He will also perform at Coachella later in the year.

Sonu Nigam: February 11

Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam will perform hits like ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ and ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ at Coca Cola Arena for audiences in Dubai.

Phantom of the Opera: February 22-March 10

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic Broadway show is set to open at the Dubai Opera in February, running until March before the onset of Ramadan.

Based on the classic novel ‘Le Fantôme de L’Opéra’ by Gaston Leroux, the musical tells the tale of ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, while falling in love with a young tenor, Christine.

UNTOLD Dubai Festival: February 15-18

Photo: UNTOLD Dubai Festival
Photo: UNTOLD Dubai Festival

Over 200 artists are set to perform at the music festival, featuring artists like Armin van Buuren, Ellie Goulding and Tiesto.

Taking place at Expo City over three days, the festival looks to transform the popular tourist venue into a musical hub for the duration.

Gipsy Kings: February 17

The iconic Gipsy Kings known for their hits ‘Bamboleo’ and ‘Volare’ will take the stage at the Emirates Golf Club presenting an their fusion of flamenco, pop, and world music.

Atif Aslam, Ellie Goulding, AP Dhillon among upcoming performances in Dubai

