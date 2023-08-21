For the love of indoors and outdoors: Dubai has activities for all seasons

From the Burj Khalifa to the mega-malls and the recently-awarded Michelin-starred restaurants, Dubai has always looked to offer a variety of activities for international visitors.

Dubai is widely seen as one of the top 10 cities for tourism and, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), international tourists spent close to $30 billion in the emirate in 2022.

Here are some of the many attractions on offer as the city continues to evolve.

1. Visit Museum of the Future

Photo: Reuters

Since opening in February, Museum of the Future has become a popular stop in the UAE’s cultural trail. The striking 78-metre-high structure in Downtown Dubai has seven floors that cover topics such as space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality. Information is presented in various innovative formats — from state-of-the-art exhibitions and interactive installations to robotics.

2. Dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant

A view of Hakkasan Dubai, located at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Dubai successfully anchored itself on the global culinary map last year, when when it welcomed its debut Michelin Guide. A total of 14 venues were awarded coveted Michelin stars this year, with the city now home to 11 one-starred restaurants and three two-starred venues, as well as 17 “value for money” Bib Gourmand restaurants. Notable recommendations include, Hakkasan, Osiano and Brasserie Boulud.

3. Take in a show at Dubai Opera

Now in its sixth year, Dubai Opera remains the city’s most prestigious venue for the performing arts; and has hosted several storied shows. The state-of-the-art building took more than 3 years and over $300 million to build, according to CNN.

From the famed ‘Les Miserables’, and the soaring heights of ‘Verdi’ to the graceful pirouettes of ‘Giselle’, some of the world’s most celebrated talents from across the art world have performed at Dubai Opera. On this month, the State Ballet of Georgia’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ among others.

4. Experience Aura Skypool

The Aura Skypool is more than just an image for your phone wallpaper. The pool, which loops around the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, is 200 metres in the air, making it the highest 360-degree infinity pool in the world. Enjoy views overlooking the Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, Jumeirah Beach and the Palm Jumeirah.

5. A day of art at Alserkal Avenue

A view inside a gallery located at Alserkal Avenue in the Al-Quoz district

These converted warehouses are now a thriving arty community hosting artisanal coffee shops, artist showrooms and galleries, visual and performing art organisations, designers and more. Alserkal Avenue has become a platform to showcase the UAE’s diverse and emerging artists and cultural practitioners. The area is especially exciting during Art Dubai Week when it becomes one of the official venues for various talks and exhibitions.

6. Visit Meena Bazaar

This expat bazaar feels like it was lifted from the streets of Mumbai and deposited to the UAE. Explore the area for Indian street eats, jewelry and clothing stores and even grocery stores selling their native wares. The area is especially festive during Hindu and Muslim holidays such as Diwali and Eid.

7. Horse-riding in the desert

In an effort to get out of the city and experience something different, Dubai’s equestrian heritage can be explored on horseback in the desert. Try Al Jiyad Stables, home to 120 Arabian horses and explore the neighbouring Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve and Al Qudra Lakes.

8. Explore Global Village

Dubai’s popular seasonal theme park is a must-visit in the cooler months for its buzzing vibe. People young and old flood to Global Village for their food stalls, shops , fairground rides and games, plus live performances and more. Global Village is all set to return in October with 27 pavilions and a brand new concept called Road of Asia, which will be a dedicated street featuring food kiosks from 13 Asian countries.

9. Try the Edge-Walk at Sky Views Dubai

Photo: Sky Views Dubai

If one is feeling adventurous then try the Edge-Walk, a thrilling air-walking experience, not unlike the one at the CN Tower in Toronto, at Dubai’s Address Sky View hotel.

Located on level 52 of the luxury hotel, Sky Views Dubai allows visitors to enjoy amazing views of the city with the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa almost in touching distance.

