‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’: Dubai Art Season 2024 gets under way

  • New season to feature Art Dubai, Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and Quoz Arts Fest
BR Life & Style Published 12 Jan, 2024 06:08pm
A visitor walks past a painting by the British artist Sacha Jafri at the Atlantis hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 22, 2021. Picture taken March 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A visitor walks past a painting by the British artist Sacha Jafri at the Atlantis hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 22, 2021. Picture taken March 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Dubai Culture announced the launch of Dubai Art Season 2024, being held from January 12 - March 7, 2024 under the theme ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’ in a press release issued on Friday.

The event encompasses various initiatives, entertainment activities, and artistic festivals.

“To be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, this announcement aligns with the Authority’s commitment to enhancing the arts’ contribution to enriching Dubai’s creative scene, cementing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent,” the press release stated.

“Dubai Art Season embodies the emirate’s spirit, encapsulating its essence and harnessing its immense potential to attract talent from every corner of the globe,” Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, was quoted as saying in the press statement.

“This season, Dubai Culture’s mission is to bolster cultural tourism and foster the growth of Dubai’s vibrant creative economy, with our ambitious aim of establishing the emirate as the global capital of the creative economy by 2026.”

‘Beacon of innovation’: Dubai Design Week brings together global creative community

The season will kick off with the third edition of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival, taking place from January 12 to 21, 2024, under the theme ‘Stories at One with Nature’.

Expo 2020 Dubai will launch the inaugural edition of the Dubai Lights Festival at Al Wasl Plaza from January 26 to February 4, 2024, while the eleventh edition of the Quoz Arts Fest will take place on January 27 and 28, 2024.

Dubai Art Season will continue with the sixteenth edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, beginning on January 31 and running until February 6, 2024, at InterContinental Hotel Festival City.

Dubai Design Week: 9th edition looks set to become global creative hub

The festival will bring together a select group of writers, creatives, and thinkers from around the world, featuring over 160 activities,

A notable event will include ‘Without Hope We Are Lost’, an evening of poetry and performance dedicated to the life and work of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.

The festival will further celebrate Emirati writers and their contributions to enriching local culture through the ‘Bil Emirati’ event.

Art Dubai 2023 opens with focus on the ‘Global South’

The season’s programme will also include the 17th edition of Art Dubai, slated to be held in Madinat Jumeirah from March 1 to 3, 2024.

It allows feature contemporary and international art, along with workshops and discussions. This edition of the exhibition will feature over 100 galleries across its four sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba, and Art Dubai Digital.

Furthermore, Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances throughout the coming year, highlighting regional and international talent in performing arts and music.

Pakistan’s Canvas Gallery to showcase at 16th edition of Art Dubai

