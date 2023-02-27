Pakistan's Canvas Gallery to showcase at 16th edition of Art Dubai

The 16th edition of Art Dubai will take place at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai from March 3 to 5, featuring over 130 presentations from more than 40 countries and six continents across four sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Art Dubai Digital.

Positing itself as the international art fair for the Middle East and Global South, Pakistan will be represented at Art Dubai by Canvas Gallery that will be featuring works by veteran artist Adeela Suleman.

Adeela Suleman, 'A Princely Redemption,' found ceramic plate, hand painted with enamel paint and lacquered. Photo: Canvas Gallery

Curator and founder of Canvas Gallery Sameera Raja shared details of the upcoming exhibit with Business Recorder, stating how the entire notion of their participation is an experiment in cultural diplomacy.

“This year we will be exhibiting works by Adeela. She will be exhibiting three different bodies of work spanning sculpture, tapestry and painted ceramics, all encompassing the theme of violence -- more specifically, the fascination with and repulsion towards violence.”

“When you see something that is violent or dangerous, you get attracted to it, yet also repulsed by it. So it’s a dichotomy of feeling.

"Adeela has been examining violence in this region, spanning different dynasties, for example there’s the Qajar dynasty within the pieces, the Ottoman, the Mughal, along with examining activity around Southeast Asia, spanning both the past and present.

"In the past we have exhibited veteran artists like Hamra Abbas as well as emerging contemporary artists like Wardha Shabbir and Muzzumul Ruheel, so it was only fitting that a Pakistani gallery give her a solo booth -- this was a natural progression for us.

"I am also looking forward to seeing other fellow Pakistani artists at the fair, Muzzumil Ruheel, Ghulam Mohammad and Mohammad Ali Talpur will be participating in a red booth by Grosvenor Gallery. They’ve all stepped out of their comfort zone and will be displaying works in red. The fair this year will be exciting including the Bawabba section for emerging artists, the Modern section, as well as Hamra Abbas at Lawrie Shabibi and Rasheed Araeen at Aicon Gallery among others.”

Art Dubai’s 2023 programme is slated to be the fair’s most extensive and ambitious to date, aiming to further cement Art Dubai’s increasing importance as the meeting point for the Global South’s creative communities.

Art Dubai’s artistic programme will be complemented by the fair’s largest ever thought-leadership programme, convening a broad cross-section of dialogue and diverse voices that will contribute to the development of Dubai’s cultural infrastructure.

Ota Fine Arts (Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo), Art Dubai Contemporary, March 21, Art Dubai 2019. Photo: Photo Solutions.

The 2023 programme will feature more than 50 sessions in an ambitious daily conference, talks and education programme. Highlights include the 16th edition of Art Dubai’s flagship Global Art Forum, the very first Dubai edition of Christie’s Art+Tech summit, a series of Modern and Collector talks developed in partnership with Dubai Collection, and a new event in partnership with the Art Business Conference, focusing on sustainability.

“Art Dubai has always tried to reframe what an art fair can be, and this year’s expanded programme fully reflects our role as a meeting point for the region’s creative industries, both commercial and not-for-profit,” Executive Director of Art Dubai, Benedetta Ghione stated in the press release.

“As an innovative public-private partnership, we have been an incubator of talent, a catalyst for the creative economy here in Dubai, a convener of great minds, and an entry point to this vibrant ecosystem for the wider cultural sector.”

Art Dubai’s Artistic Director Pablo del Val also commented: “As the global art fair landscape shifts, Art Dubai continues to play an important role profiling and supporting the cultural ecosystems of the Global South and the programme this year fully reflects this region’s growing importance, energy and vibrancy.

“One of our strongest ever gallery line-ups, complemented by an expanded commissioning and thought-leadership programme, highlights the breadth of discourse that is happening here, and offers a glimpse into the past, present and future of this important region.”

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The event will be held in partnership with A.R.M. Holding and will be sponsored by Swiss Wealth Management Group Julius Baer. The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is the fair’s strategic partner.

Art Dubai 2022. Photo: Cedric Ribeiro_Getty Images for Art Dubai.

