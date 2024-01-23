Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday, in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,200 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,500 after an increase of Rs429, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had declined by Rs600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was priced at $2,047 per ounce, after an increase of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.