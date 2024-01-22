AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jan, 2024 04:34pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,700 per tola after shedding Rs600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,071 after a decrease of Rs514, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,042 per ounce, after a decline of $8 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

