AIRLINK 57.66 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (6.38%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
FFL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
HUBC 117.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.73%)
OGDC 133.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.6%)
PIAA 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
PPL 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.81%)
PRL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
SEARL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.06%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,613 Increased By 34.7 (0.53%)
BR30 23,546 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 64,115 Increased By 175.5 (0.27%)
KSE30 21,667 Increased By 65.5 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall amid expectations of BOJ keeping policy unchanged

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 09:45am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, as investors expected the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to maintain its ultra-loose monetary setting unchanged at the end of the policy meeting.

Market players are looking for any signs for the timing of the policy shift from Governor Kazuo Ueda, as they expect the BOJ would end its negative rate policy in March or April at the earliest.

“The consensus is that the BOJ would end its negative rate policy by July at the latest and market players want to see if Ueda makes any remarks that acknowledge that consensus,” said Hideki Shibata, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.64% in early trade.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 3 bps to 1.42%. Expectations of a January policy shift have receded after a devastating earthquake that hit western Japan on New Year’s day.

JGB yields edge lower as investors await BOJ decision

“The market expects no change in the policy, so if Ueda makes any surprise comments, the yields could make a big move,” said Shibata, adding that recent weakness in the yen could prompt Ueda to turn hawkish.

The yen languished near a two-month low on Tuesday, as it continues to be weighed down by the stark interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 3 bps to 1.735%.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.24%.

Japanese government bonds

JGB yields fall amid expectations of BOJ keeping policy unchanged

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Read more stories