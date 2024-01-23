AIRLINK 57.55 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (6.18%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 22, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2024 09:02am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ram Temple’s construction indicative of growing ‘majoritarianism’ in India: FO

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan fully committed to high-quality development of CPEC: President Alvi

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad police say law & order situation under control

Read here for details.

  • APTMA calls for urgent removal of power tariff cross-subsidy

Read here for details.

  • Iran’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says

Read here for details.

  • Oil and gas sector drives PSX after dull session

Read here for details.

  • SGF to conduct Rs1.5bn equity investment in Service Long March Tyres

Read here for details.

  • Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Read here for details.

  • Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

Read here for details.

