Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ram Temple’s construction indicative of growing ‘majoritarianism’ in India: FO

Pakistan fully committed to high-quality development of CPEC: President Alvi

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Islamabad police say law & order situation under control

APTMA calls for urgent removal of power tariff cross-subsidy

Iran’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says

Oil and gas sector drives PSX after dull session

SGF to conduct Rs1.5bn equity investment in Service Long March Tyres

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

