Ram Temple’s construction indicative of growing ‘majoritarianism’ in India: FO

Pakistan condemned on Monday construction and consecration of ‘Ram Temple’ on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya, saying it was “indicative of growing majoritarianism in India”.

The development comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram on a site believed to be his birthplace, in a historic event for the Hindu majority of the world’s most populous nation.

The centuries-old mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992.

“Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalisation of the Indian Muslims,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement.

A temple built on the site of a demolished mosque would remain a blot on the face of India’s democracy for the times to come, the foreign office said.

“Notably, there is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar threat of desecration and destruction,” it added.

Portrayed as a Hindu awakening from centuries of subjugation by Muslim and colonial powers, the event is also being seen as a crucial element in the prelude to Modi’s campaign for a rare third term in general elections due by May.

“The rising tide of ‘Hindutva’ ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace. The chief ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record as citing the Babri Mosque’s demolition or inauguration of the ‘Ram Temple’ as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan,” the FO statement read.

The foreign office called on the international community to take cognizance of the “growing Islamophobia, hate speech, and hate crimes in India”.

The United Nations and other relevant international organisations should play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from “extremist groups”, it urged.

After years of dispute, the India’s Supreme Court in November, 2019 allowed construction of a temple at the site where once the 16th century Babri Masjid stood.

“Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque,” the foreign office said.