Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jan, 2024 02:21pm

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry announced he will boycott the upcoming general elections.

His official account on X reposted a copy of the letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shared by his brother Faisal Hussain . Fawad, who has joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, is currently imprisoned in a corruption case.

Hussain posted a picture of a hand-written letter, and wrote “Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and his group boycotted the so-called and fake election.”

In the letter, the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the ECP had failed to hold elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab last year after the respective provincial assemblies had been dissolved.

“First of all, I was arrested in false cases so that I resign from contesting the elections myself,” he said.

Fawad added that his nomination papers were rejected, as was the subsequent appeal by a Rawalpindi election tribunal.

“Our nomination papers were rejected without justification.”

He also wrote about the political victimisation being meted out, announcing that he and his group would do a “complete boycott” of the elections.

Terming it a “waste of time” to demand resignations from ECP officials, the former minister said that the ECP had “failed horribly in fulfilling its responsibilities”.

“A government formed through such elections will not only be deprived of a moral but legal mandate as well, and would not at all have the capability to fight the country’s crises and challenges,” Fawad wrote.

Fawad had parted ways with the PTI and joined Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, founded by Jahangir Tareen, in June last year.

