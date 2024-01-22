Polish PM says war in Ukraine fight ‘between good and evil’

KYIV: Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday said that the war between Ukraine and Russia was a fight “between good and evil” in a visit to Kyiv to show support, almost two years into Moscow’s invasion.

Tusk, who returned as Polish premier in December, vowed that Warsaw will “do everything” to help its neighbour win the war.

“I am not ashamed to use these big words: it is here, in Ukraine, that the world front between good and evil runs,” Tusk said during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Moscow launched its invasion in 2022.

But relations between the neighbours were marred since the second half of last year by economic disputes and political tension under Poland’s previous populist government.

Tusk, who now leads a pro-EU coalition in Poland, insisted that “no one in Poland has any doubts” about further supporting Ukraine.

“Poland will continue to do everything in our power to increase Ukraine’s chances of victory in this war,” Tusk said.

He added that Poland’s security was also “at stake” in the war.

Tusk, a former European Council president, also slammed leaders who sit on the fence in the Ukraine war, but stopped short of naming them.

“Today, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral… deserves the darkest place in political hell,” the Polish premier said.

As the conflict drags on for almost two years, Ukraine has been worried that war fatigue in some Western countries will affect support for Kyiv.