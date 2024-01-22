AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Polish PM says war in Ukraine fight ‘between good and evil’

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2024 07:26pm

KYIV: Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday said that the war between Ukraine and Russia was a fight “between good and evil” in a visit to Kyiv to show support, almost two years into Moscow’s invasion.

Tusk, who returned as Polish premier in December, vowed that Warsaw will “do everything” to help its neighbour win the war.

“I am not ashamed to use these big words: it is here, in Ukraine, that the world front between good and evil runs,” Tusk said during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine says downed eight Russian drones overnight

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Moscow launched its invasion in 2022.

But relations between the neighbours were marred since the second half of last year by economic disputes and political tension under Poland’s previous populist government.

Tusk, who now leads a pro-EU coalition in Poland, insisted that “no one in Poland has any doubts” about further supporting Ukraine.

“Poland will continue to do everything in our power to increase Ukraine’s chances of victory in this war,” Tusk said.

He added that Poland’s security was also “at stake” in the war.

Tusk, a former European Council president, also slammed leaders who sit on the fence in the Ukraine war, but stopped short of naming them.

“Today, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral… deserves the darkest place in political hell,” the Polish premier said.

As the conflict drags on for almost two years, Ukraine has been worried that war fatigue in some Western countries will affect support for Kyiv.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war War in Ukraine Donald Tusk Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Polish PM says war in Ukraine fight ‘between good and evil’

At least 7 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

Iran’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says

Rupee registers 4th successive gain, settles at 279.85 against US dollar

Half a million Afghans return from Pakistan: IOM

Y Combinator-backed Elevate enters Pakistan, aims to resolve freelancers’ payment woes

APTMA calls for urgent removal of power tariff cross-subsidy

Pakistan fully committed to high-quality development of CPEC: President Alvi

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil creeps higher as geopolitics outweigh demand concerns

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

Read more stories