AIRLINK 54.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.54%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.39%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.32 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.47%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.25 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (6.79%)
PRL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
SEARL 52.37 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.19%)
SNGP 74.80 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.72%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,571 Increased By 83 (1.28%)
BR30 23,539 Increased By 575.5 (2.51%)
KSE100 63,884 Increased By 602.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 21,585 Increased By 310.2 (1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says downed eight Russian drones overnight

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2024 12:58pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Kyiv said Monday that Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with eight Iranian-designed attack drones but that its air defence systems had repelled the barrage.

Officials in Kyiv have said that gaining control of the country’s airspace is a priority for this year, and urged the West to supply more air defence systems.

“The enemy attacked with eight attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation,” the air force said in a statement.

It added that the drones had been downed by defence systems in several southern and central regions of Ukraine.

There were no immediate reports of damage caused by falling debris.

The attack comes in the wake of several aerial assaults on border regions of Russia that have targeted oil storage facilities.

Sources in Ukraine’s security sector have claimed responsibility for some of those attacks to AFP, but Kyiv and the Ukrainian military have remained tight-lipped on attacks inside Russia.

Ukrainian air force shoots down 22 out of 33 Russian drones overnight, Kyiv says

On Sunday, Moscow reported another blaze at its energy infrastructure, this time at a gas terminal in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga.

Operator Novatek said the fire was caused by an “external factor,” without elaborating.

Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Kyiv's Russian drones Ukraine’s defence minister

Ukraine says downed eight Russian drones overnight

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

SGF to conduct Rs1.5bn equity investment in Service Long March Tyres

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil down as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

SIFC orders tax audit of urea cos

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

Read more stories