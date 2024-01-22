Work on three KP ITZs to cost Rs12.3bn

PESHAWAR: Work on three Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) including 480 Kanal Ghanol (Mansehra), 754 Kanal Mankial (Swat) and 540 Kanal Madaklasht (Chitral) ITZs is in progress and will complete at the cost of Rs. 12.3 billion.

ITZ Mansehra would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 billion, whereas 754 Kanal Mankial ITZ, Swat and 540 Kanal Madaklasht ITZ, Chitral would be established at an estimated cost of Rs 3 billion and Rs 3.8 billion, respectively.

This was told during a meeting held here the other day with KP Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Syed Arshad Hussain (retd) in the chair. The meeting discussed and review ongoing developmental activities and other important matters related to various provincial departments.

Besides, spokesperson to Chief Minister Brigadier (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other relevant high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the development projects and other matters of the various provincial departments including Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum, Communication & Works, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative departments.

Briefing about the different projects being undertaken by the Tourism Department, it was informed that PTDC’s properties in the province, have been handed over to the provincial tourism department adding that process for outsourcing these properties under Public Private Partnership has also been initiated which aims to ensure better management as well as making them an effective source of income for the provincial government.

Other important development projects including Hund Park, Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car and installation of camping pods at different tourist spots of the province were also discussed in the meeting.

