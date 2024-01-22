Prices of daily use items soar in retail market

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily use items, like vegetables, live chicken/meat, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, fruits and others have sharply increased in the local market.

A survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices are touched a new peak in the retail market. Buyers are irked over unchecked increasing prices, asking the administration to take notice against profiteers and implement the official price-list.

Live chicken was available Rs453 per kg, which was selling at Rs430, showing an increase of Rs23 per kilo in the local market while prices of farm eggs were sold at Rs420-430 per dozen, and price of hen eggs also pushed up as being sold at Rs550-600 per dozen, the survey said.

Cow meat within bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kg and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kg.

Prices of vegetables registered record high in the local market. Ginger was available at Rs1000-1100 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs600 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs800 per kg. Onion price has also touched a new peak as it was available at Rs300 per kg against the price of Rs250 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs200 per kg against the price of Rs160 per kg. Peas was being sold at Rs250-300, capsicum at Rs200-250/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/ kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs 2700 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 13,000 - 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs160 per kilo against Rs150 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

