AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP categorises over 17,500 polling stations as ‘highly sensitive’

BR Web Desk Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 09:52pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorised over 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Polling stations are categorised into A, B, and C groups, determined by their sensitivity levels.

From over 17,500 polling stations designated as highly sensitive across the country due to concerns of potential unrest, 6,599 are in Punjab, and 4,430 are in Sindh, all set to be monitored by CCTV cameras.

4,354 polling stations to be established in Lahore

A total of 2,038 polling stations in Balochistan and 4,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been categorised as highly sensitive.

In Punjab, 15,829 polling stations are classified as sensitive, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Balochistan, and over 6,000 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall under the sensitive category.

Meanwhile, printing of two 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the general elections is in “full swing”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Elections: Punjab Cabinet approves Rs4.10bn for security arrangements

It quoted official sources as saying that printing for Balochistan and Sindh constituencies is continuing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the ballot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

“Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process,” it said.

ECP Election Commission of Pakistan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

ECP categorises over 17,500 polling stations as ‘highly sensitive’

Arrow-lion election battle: Bilawal woos PTI supporters

Local Taliban officials say two dead, four survivors in Afghanistan plane crash

Saudi's foreign minister: No normal Israel ties without path to Palestinian state: CNN

Most Gulf bourses rise, Qatar falls

Twenty-five killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled city of Donetsk: officials

New structural benchmarks set by IMF

More policy rate hike likely if price pressures reemerge, IMF told

TMU of SBA amended

Power tariff: Timely adjustments critical to energy sector viability: IMF

Read more stories