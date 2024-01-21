ECP categorises over 17,500 polling stations as ‘highly sensitive’

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorised over 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Polling stations are categorised into A, B, and C groups, determined by their sensitivity levels.

From over 17,500 polling stations designated as highly sensitive across the country due to concerns of potential unrest, 6,599 are in Punjab, and 4,430 are in Sindh, all set to be monitored by CCTV cameras.

A total of 2,038 polling stations in Balochistan and 4,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been categorised as highly sensitive.

In Punjab, 15,829 polling stations are classified as sensitive, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Balochistan, and over 6,000 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall under the sensitive category.

Meanwhile, printing of two 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the general elections is in “full swing”, Radio Pakistan reported.

It quoted official sources as saying that printing for Balochistan and Sindh constituencies is continuing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the ballot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

“Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process,” it said.