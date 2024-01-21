AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Elections: Punjab Cabinet approves Rs4.10bn for security arrangements

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:10am

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet, which met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair accorded approval for allocation of Rs 4.10 billion for making foolproof security arrangements for elections. The approval was also accorded for the allocation of funds worth Rs 8 billion for the establishment of Punjab Cancer Care Hospital at Manawan Lahore.

While addressing the cabinet meeting, the CM stated that all political parties and independent candidates will be permitted to hold their electoral activities. Holding of free and fair elections will be ensured under any circumstance.

In the light of the code of conduct outlined by the Election Commission, all candidates will be allowed to hold their rallies, making door to door election campaign and pasting of banners as well as posters, he said. All political parties will be provided an equal level playing field, he said.

The CM underscored that action will definitely be taken in case of making a speech against the Pakistan Army or the institutions. "Holding free and fair elections is my prime responsibility which I will duly fulfill. We will fully cooperate with the Election Commission in order to ensure holding elections in a peaceful and fair environment," the CM maintained.

Approval was granted to undertake new measures for the treatment of patients under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. The CM stopped implementation on the proposal to increase lab test fee in the big hospitals.

Approval was granted for the allocation of additional funds for an early completion of the additional work of Akbar Chowk flyover project. It was also decided to undertake re-modelling of choking points so as to improve traffic flow on various boulevards and roads of Lahore. Re-modelling work of the Choking points will be completed at the cost of Rs 700 million.

