4,354 polling stations to be established in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:10am

LAHORE: For the general elections 2024, total 4354 polling stations will be established in the Lahore district and each category of polling stations will have a separate security plan.

This was disclosed during a meeting on elections preparation, which was chaired by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday. Regional Election Commissioner Majid Sharif Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, ADC Finance Lahore Umar Maqbool, Deputy Director Hafiz Iqbal, SP Security Akhlaq Ullah Khan, District Election Commissioners, District Commissioners and DPOs participated in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner Lahore said that the election process will be monitored by 10 thousand CCTV cameras in the Lahore district. He said that the election code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must be implemented in letter and spirit; no one will be allowed to violate the code of conduct.

Reporting and timely information must be ensured through communication, training and provision of necessary equipment and security bonds must be taken from all the candidates,â€ he added.

He reviewed the preparations regarding transport provision plan, polling scheme, district control rooms and duty rosters. He took notice of some absent staff from election duty training sessions and also directed the district administration to provide the required data to the Election Commission immediately.

The administration is to go through the election process with complete neutrality and strict actions based on principle and the administration and police administration will be in full contact with the Election Commission,â€ he added.

