Pakistan

Arrow-lion election battle: Bilawal woos PTI supporters

BR Web Desk Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 07:28pm

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to vote his party in the upcoming general elections to defeat the ‘lion’ of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

While PTI’s iconic ‘bat’ symbol is out of the race, the February 8 polls are set to witness an election battle between PMLN’s ‘lion’ and PPP’s ‘arrow’.

Speaking to a public meeting in Lahore on Sunday, PPP chairman sought PTI voters’ support as he vowed to eliminate “politics of revenge”.

“Standing on the land of Lahore, I want to give a message to everyone living in this city, province and country that you should not be disappointed. The situation is difficult, but keep hope. God willing, PPP will bring out the country of these difficult economic and democratic situations,” he said.

‘Bat’ out, only ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ left in electoral arena: Bilawal

“I do not believe in politics of oppression,” Bilawal added. ““I have experienced the oppression of the PML-N and I would never wish for any political party worker to endure such hardship.”

During the speech, Bilawal also extended an invitation to PML-N voters, saying, “Come to me, and I will respect your vote and take care of you.”

In a post on X after the Lahore rally, PPP chairman thanked the people of Lahore saying, “It is time to put an end to the politics of revenge, division, and hate”.

“It is time to choose a new way of politics. Choose ending wasteful government spending on defunct ministries. Choose to redirect untargeted subsidies for the elite to targeted interventions for the poor, the marginalised, the dispossessed.

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

“Choose 30 lakh new homes with ownership given to women heads of households. Choose regularising Katchi Abadis. Choose 300 units of free electricity. Choose free healthcare and schooling. Choose prosperity for farmers, laborers, women, and the youth. On 8th February vote for the ‘teer’ and choose a better tomorrow,” Bilawal wrote.

PPP PTI Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PMLN PPP chairman Pakistan People's Party General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

