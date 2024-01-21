Chinese VFM assures continuing support

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Saturday emphasised that China will continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and would deepen cooperation to support the country’s economic development and progress.

He stated this here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he along with Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, inaugurated the CPEC Corner at the library of the ministry, according to statement of the Foreign Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese vice foreign minister said that as iron brother and trusted friend, China attached special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and looked forward to further strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

Thanking Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, Sun emphasised that China would continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and would deepen cooperation to support Pakistan’s economic development and progress and prosperity of its people.

Welcoming VFM Sun to Pakistan, the foreign secretary said that Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed complete political, institutional and public support in Pakistan. Underscoring the salience of bilateral friendship for regional peace and stability, he expressed Pakistan’s readiness to further expand and strengthen bilateral ties in all areas of cooperation.

