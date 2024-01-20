Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Territorial integrity of Pakistan ‘absolutely inviolable’: NSC

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Ready to work on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust, FM Jilani tells Iranian counterpart

Textile group: H1FY24 exports down 4.97pc to $8.283bn YoY

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

