Jan 20, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 19, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 20 Jan, 2024 08:19am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Territorial integrity of Pakistan ‘absolutely inviolable’: NSC

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Read here for details.

  • Ready to work on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust, FM Jilani tells Iranian counterpart

Read here for details.

  • Textile group: H1FY24 exports down 4.97pc to $8.283bn YoY

Read here for details.

  • Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

Read here for details.

