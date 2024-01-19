Territorial integrity of Pakistan ‘absolutely inviolable’: NSC

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was held under Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday to deliberate upon matters of national security amid recent tension between Pakistan and Iran.

The forum reviewed the situation and lauded response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against “unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty”, state-run PTV news reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The meeting was attended by the Caretaker Ministers for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Information, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff as well as heads of intelligence agencies.

According to details, the forum took stock of the ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’, which was executed against “terrorists residing on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran”.

The committee reiterated that “sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct and any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded with full might of the state,” PTV reported.

The forum expressed that existing multiple communication channels between Pakistan and Iran should be mutually utilised to address each other’s security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability.

The meeting impressed upon Pakistan’s commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with the UN charter and international norms.

The NSC also highlighted that “Pakistan has suffered far more than any other country due to this scourge of terrorism.”

The meeting concluded that in line with the universal principles governing the conduct of good neighbourly relations, the two countries would mutually be able to overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to further deepen their historic relations.

In a related development, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation in a telephonic conversion with the Iranian counterpart, the foreign ministry said in its latest statement on Friday.

“The return of ambassadors of the two countries to their respective capitals was also discussed,” the FO statement read.