In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani said the country has no interest in escalating tensions with neighbouring Iran.

According to a post on X by the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday, Jilani said this during a call with Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in which the two discussed ongoing developments between Pakistan and Iran.

FM Jilani shared Pakistan’s perspective and the recent developments, said the post.

“He stated that Pakistan’s Operation Margbar Sarmachar was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran and that Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation,” the FO added.

The two neighbouring countries came at loggerheads after Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.

The move prompted a strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties. Pakistan announced that it was recalling its ambassador from Iran and expelling the Iranian envoy in response to what it termed unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace by Iran.

In less than 48 hours of the airspace violation, Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

Following Pakistan’s strikes, Iran summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to protest against the attack.