AIRLINK 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.05%)
DGKC 72.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
FCCL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
HBL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
HUBC 116.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 124.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.13%)
PIAA 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.33%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.74%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.47%)
SEARL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.35%)
SNGP 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.46%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 77.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
UNITY 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

BR Web Desk Published January 19, 2024 Updated January 19, 2024 04:22pm

Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani said the country has no interest in escalating tensions with neighbouring Iran.

According to a post on X by the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday, Jilani said this during a call with Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in which the two discussed ongoing developments between Pakistan and Iran.

FM Jilani shared Pakistan’s perspective and the recent developments, said the post.

“He stated that Pakistan’s Operation Margbar Sarmachar was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran and that Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation,” the FO added.

The two neighbouring countries came at loggerheads after Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.

The move prompted a strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties. Pakistan announced that it was recalling its ambassador from Iran and expelling the Iranian envoy in response to what it termed unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace by Iran.

In less than 48 hours of the airspace violation, Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

Following Pakistan’s strikes, Iran summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to protest against the attack.

Foreign Office Iran airspace violations

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 loses grip on early gains as profit-taking kicks in

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

4-0: New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Oil prices tick up as markets weigh Middle East tensions, supply forecasts

Energy sector: Circular debt jumps to over Rs5.725trn

Read more stories