Ready to work on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust, FM Jilani tells Iranian counterpart

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation in a telephonic conversion with the Iranian counterpart, the foreign ministry said in its latest statement on Friday.

Jilani underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues, the FO quoted the foreign minister in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The development comes after the two neighbouring countries came at loggerheads after Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for Jaish al-Adl group in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.

The move prompted a strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties. Pakistan announced that it was recalling its ambassador from Iran and expelling the Iranian envoy in response to what it termed unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace by Iran.

In less than 48 hours of the airspace violation, Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart earlier on Friday, FM Jilani said Pakistan has no interest in escalating tensions with neighbouring Iran.