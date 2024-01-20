PAJCCI discusses Afghan border closure issue with KP CM

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah (retd) has assured all out support to Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) for resolution of their problems with respect to trade with Afghanistan due to closure of Pak-Afghan border.

He was talking to delegation comprising Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faud Ishaq, Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Vice Chairman All Pakistan Custom Agents Association, Farooq Ahmad and Ex. Presidents SCCI, Zahid Shinwari and Faiz Muhammad Faizi. Caretaker Minister for Industry KP, Dr Amir Abdullah, Secretary Industry and other relevant officials were present.

The delegation members apprised Syed Arshad Hussain that hundreds of goods-laden trucks are stuck in Pakistan and Afghanistan due to closure of border.

They said a large number of trucks are carrying perishable items like fresh fruit, vegetable, poultry and other items which may get rotten due to border crossing restriction, inflicting significant financial losses on business community of both the countries.

Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi also briefed Chief Minister about the working of PAJCCI for promotion of trade in region through coordination and arranging meetings of businessmen of both the countries for discussion over issues and removal of hurdles. He requested him to use his good office for resolution of the problem and for restoration of trade between the two countries benefiting thousands of people through provision of livelihood on both sides of the border.

CM Syed Arsahd Hussain said KP government fully realises problems and difficulties faced by business community and any decision in this regard will be taken in accordance with government’s policy.

He also held out assurance of taking up the issue with federal government at the earliest with request of early resolution of the problem.

