Tajpura sports complex inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

LAHORE: A state-of-the-art sports facilities, which are available in areas like Gulberg and Defence, have also been provided in Tajpura and the caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made functional Tajpura Sports Complex in few months which had been delayed for the last seven years.

The CM visited the complex and appreciated the steps for the provision of best sports facilities in it. He played badminton and snooker. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary and other officials also played various sports.

The CM inspected the gym, badminton indoor hall, snooker room, table tennis hall, swimming pool, ladies gym and snooker room. He lauded the steps being taken for the provision of latest machines for doing exercise in the gym. He appreciated Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA and his team for the provision of excellent sports facilities and high quality in the sports complex. He apprised that work on the project had been launched in 2017 but unfortunately this project remained delayed for the last seven years.

More than 20 indoor sports for male, female and families have been provided in the sports complex being built on 12 kanals of land.

On the whole, the CM said about 11 sports complex will be built in Lahore which will be inaugurated in coming few days. Tajpura Sports Complex stretches on 8 kanals of land. Sports grounds were not available in the area and this sports complex is not less than a blessing. We will support the youth as well as promote sports in the province to the optimum, he added.

The CM disclosed that the Global Village Mall building under the supervision of LDA has been completed. Global Village Mall, which will be a unique shopping mall in Lahore, will be inaugurated in the first week of February, he said.

The CM revealed that difficulties in the upgradation and development work are being faced due to severe coldness and fog. A specific temperature is required for concrete and asphalt laying work and problems are being faced due to severe cold weather, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

