Zaka Ashraf quits office of PCB chairman

LAHORE: In a sudden move, Zaka Ashraf Friday announced to resign as chairman and member of the Managing Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Zaka announced the decision at the conclusion of the fourth meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee (MC) on Friday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Zaka Ashraf announced that he had decided to tender his resignation as chairman and member of the MC to the honourable patron caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

In his concluding remarks, Zaka Ashraf, thanked the honourable Patron PCB for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.

Earlier, members were briefed on PCB affairs and financial matters. The CFO presented periodic management accounts and financial projections for the remaining current fiscal year.

Zaka Ashraf provided a summary of the milestones achieved during the tenure of the current MC which was constituted in the first week of July.

