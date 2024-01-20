AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

APP Published January 20, 2024 Updated January 20, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC), Brig. Muzaffar Ali Ranjha (retd) has taken cognisance of the concerns of the Prime Minister over the unwarranted delays in the completion of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission, Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad, says a news release.

The meeting was attended by PMIC Officer Engr. Aamir Hasan, Member, Muhammad Saleh Narejo, Director, and officers from the Ministry of Finance. Also present were representatives from all other concerned stakeholders, including the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, the Chief Engineer PWD Highways (South), and the Project Director of the Government of AJ&K, NESPAK, and FWO.

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

After showing dissatisfaction over the implementation status, the monitoring task was given to Engr Aamir Hasan, Member PMIC and former retired Federal Secretary for ensuring effective supervision of the project, currently under Monitoring, Evolution and Inspection at PMIC.

The representatives of the Ministry of Finance and all other concerned stakeholders Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, the Chief Engineer PWD Highways (South) and the Project Director of the government of AJ&K, NESPAK and FWO briefed the Chairman on the latest progress of the project.

The Project Director of the Rathoua Haryam Bridge briefed the meeting about the issues of design, revision of PC-I and allocation of funds.

After detailed deliberations, it was decided that FWO would immediately share the design of the bridge with the NESPAK for vetting, and NESPAK after vetting the design of the bridge would submit their expert opinion on it to FWO before January, 25; accordingly the revision of PC-I will be processed at Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for the approval of revision of PC-I.

The project would facilitate the local people of AJ&K and curtail the travelling distance between Mirpur and Islamgarh, Chaksawari, Dudyal, Kotli and Charhoi by 21-km and travelling time by 25 minutes.

The Chairman PMIC has stressed for completion of the project in true letter and spirit. The progress report of the project will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

PSDP PMIC PSDP projects PM office

