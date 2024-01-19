KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 18, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Hafnia Load Alpine Marine 14-01-2024
Raven (H.S.F.O) Services
OP-3 M.T Disc Pakistan 18-01-2024
Mardan Crude Oil Nation Ship Corpt
B-1 Sc Brilliant Disc Alpine Marine 14-01-2024
Chemical Services
B-3/B-2 Densa Disc Urea Water Link 15-01-2024
Puma in Bulk Pakistan
B-4 Yaloussa Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 14-01-2024
Agencies Pvt Ltd
B-5 Xin Run Disc DAP WMA Ship Care 15-01-2024
Chen 6 Services
B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 16-01-2024
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Crater Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 09-01-2024
Services
B-11/B-12 Spar Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 13-01-2024
Rigel Agencies Pvt Ltd
B-13/B-14 Nikolaos S Disc Alpine Marine 14-01-2024
Wheat Services
B-14/B-15 Ikuchi Load Talc Swift Shipping 10-01-2024
Island Powder Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Cl Sapphire Disc Legend Shipping 15-01-2024
General & Logistic
Cargo
Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Fiazan 12-01-2024
International
Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S 09-01-2024
Shipping Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25 Negmar Load Ocean World 14-01-2024
Cicek Cement Pvt Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Cl Sapphire 18-01-2024 Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Sc Brilliant 18-01-2024 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Independent 18-01-2024 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit Container
Hafnia Raven 18-01-2024 Load (H.S.F.O) Alpine Marine
Services
Expected Arrivals
Southern 18-01-2024 D/3700 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Quokka Pvt. Ltd
Wan Hai 721 18-01-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
M.T Sargodha 19-01-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Hansa Europe 19-01-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Oocl Norfolk 19-01-2024 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
X-Press 19-01-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Odyssey Shipping
Hyundai 19-01-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Supreme Agency
Da Yu Xia 19-01-2024 L/206 General Cosco Shipping
Cargo Line
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Safeen Prize 18-01-2024 Container Ship -
Sofia Express 18-01-2024 Container Ship -
Xin Pu Dong 18-01-2024 Container Ship -
Wide Alpha 18-01-2024 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 PHC Fortune Rice East Wind Jan. 15, 2024
MW-2 Parnassos Steel Coil GAC Jan. 15, 2024
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Poly World Coal GSA Jan. 16, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT High Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2024
Challenge
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Hafnia Condensate AlpineJan 17, 2024
Myna oil
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP AAI Prelude Wheat Bulk Shipping Jan. 17, 2024
Agency
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Bateleur LPG M Jan. 15, 2024
Internationa
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Maersk Cape
Town Container GAC Jan. 18, 2024
Bateleur LPG M. International -do-
EXPECTED Departures
Parnassos Steel Coil GAC Jan. 18, 2024
OUTERANCHORAGE
Victoria
Kosan Chemicals Alpine Jan. 18, 2024
JalKalpavriksh Coal Ocean World -do-
Ashico Rice Universal -do-
Victoria Shipping
Ullswater LPG M. International -do-
Sea Runner Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths
Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service -do-
Lucky Star Palm oil Alpine -do-
MookdaNaree Corn Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Benue LNG GSA Jan. 18, 2024
Meratus
Jayakarta Container GAC -do-
Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Jan. 19, 2024
RDO
Concord Container Liberian -do-
AS Sicilia Container GAC -do-
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024