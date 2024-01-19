Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 18, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Hafnia Load Alpine Marine 14-01-2024 Raven (H.S.F.O) Services OP-3 M.T Disc Pakistan 18-01-2024 Mardan Crude Oil Nation Ship Corpt B-1 Sc Brilliant Disc Alpine Marine 14-01-2024 Chemical Services B-3/B-2 Densa Disc Urea Water Link 15-01-2024 Puma in Bulk Pakistan B-4 Yaloussa Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 14-01-2024 Agencies Pvt Ltd B-5 Xin Run Disc DAP WMA Ship Care 15-01-2024 Chen 6 Services B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 16-01-2024 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Crater Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 09-01-2024 Services B-11/B-12 Spar Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 13-01-2024 Rigel Agencies Pvt Ltd B-13/B-14 Nikolaos S Disc Alpine Marine 14-01-2024 Wheat Services B-14/B-15 Ikuchi Load Talc Swift Shipping 10-01-2024 Island Powder Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Cl Sapphire Disc Legend Shipping 15-01-2024 General & Logistic Cargo Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Fiazan 12-01-2024 International Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S 09-01-2024 Shipping Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24/B-25 Negmar Load Ocean World 14-01-2024 Cicek Cement Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cl Sapphire 18-01-2024 Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Sc Brilliant 18-01-2024 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services Independent 18-01-2024 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Spirit Container Hafnia Raven 18-01-2024 Load (H.S.F.O) Alpine Marine Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Southern 18-01-2024 D/3700 Chemical Gac Pakistan Quokka Pvt. Ltd Wan Hai 721 18-01-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd M.T Sargodha 19-01-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Hansa Europe 19-01-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Oocl Norfolk 19-01-2024 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan X-Press 19-01-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Odyssey Shipping Hyundai 19-01-2024 D/L Container United Marine Supreme Agency Da Yu Xia 19-01-2024 L/206 General Cosco Shipping Cargo Line ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prize 18-01-2024 Container Ship - Sofia Express 18-01-2024 Container Ship - Xin Pu Dong 18-01-2024 Container Ship - Wide Alpha 18-01-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 PHC Fortune Rice East Wind Jan. 15, 2024 MW-2 Parnassos Steel Coil GAC Jan. 15, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Poly World Coal GSA Jan. 16, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT High Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2024 Challenge ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Condensate AlpineJan 17, 2024 Myna oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP AAI Prelude Wheat Bulk Shipping Jan. 17, 2024 Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M Jan. 15, 2024 Internationa ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Cape Town Container GAC Jan. 18, 2024 Bateleur LPG M. International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Parnassos Steel Coil GAC Jan. 18, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine Jan. 18, 2024 JalKalpavriksh Coal Ocean World -do- Ashico Rice Universal -do- Victoria Shipping Ullswater LPG M. International -do- Sea Runner Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service -do- Lucky Star Palm oil Alpine -do- MookdaNaree Corn Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Benue LNG GSA Jan. 18, 2024 Meratus Jayakarta Container GAC -do- Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Jan. 19, 2024 RDO Concord Container Liberian -do- AS Sicilia Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024