Markets Print 2024-01-19

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 18, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Hafnia         Load           Alpine Marine      14-01-2024
                  Raven          (H.S.F.O)      Services
OP-3              M.T            Disc           Pakistan           18-01-2024
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Nation Ship Corpt
B-1               Sc Brilliant   Disc           Alpine Marine      14-01-2024
                                 Chemical       Services
B-3/B-2           Densa          Disc Urea      Water Link         15-01-2024
                  Puma           in Bulk        Pakistan
B-4               Yaloussa       Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      14-01-2024
                                                Agencies Pvt Ltd
B-5               Xin Run        Disc DAP       WMA Ship Care      15-01-2024
                  Chen 6                        Services
B-8/B-9           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            16-01-2024
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Crater         Disc Wheat     Alpine Marine      09-01-2024
                                                Services
B-11/B-12         Spar           Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      13-01-2024
                  Rigel                         Agencies Pvt Ltd
B-13/B-14         Nikolaos S     Disc           Alpine Marine      14-01-2024
                                 Wheat          Services
B-14/B-15         Ikuchi         Load Talc      Swift Shipping     10-01-2024
                  Island         Powder         Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Cl Sapphire    Disc           Legend Shipping    15-01-2024
                                 General        & Logistic
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Khalili        Load Rice      Al Fiazan          12-01-2024
                                                International
Nmb-1             Al Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S                09-01-2024
                                                Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25         Negmar         Load           Ocean World        14-01-2024
                  Cicek          Cement         Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cl Sapphire       18-01-2024     Disc General                 Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Sc Brilliant      18-01-2024     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Independent       18-01-2024     Disc Load                   Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit                           Container
Hafnia Raven      18-01-2024     Load (H.S.F.O)                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Southern          18-01-2024     D/3700 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
Quokka                                                               Pvt. Ltd
Wan Hai 721       18-01-2024     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
M.T Sargodha      19-01-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Hansa Europe      19-01-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Oocl Norfolk      19-01-2024     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
X-Press           19-01-2024     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Odyssey                                                              Shipping
Hyundai           19-01-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
Supreme                                                                Agency
Da Yu Xia         19-01-2024     L/206 General                 Cosco Shipping
                                 Cargo                                   Line
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prize      18-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
Sofia Express     18-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
Xin Pu Dong       18-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
Wide Alpha        18-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              PHC Fortune    Rice           East Wind       Jan. 15, 2024
MW-2              Parnassos      Steel Coil     GAC             Jan. 15, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Poly World     Coal           GSA             Jan. 16, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               High           Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 16, 2024
                  Challenge
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Condensate     AlpineJan            17, 2024
                  Myna           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               AAI Prelude    Wheat          Bulk Shipping   Jan. 17, 2024
                                                Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG            M               Jan. 15, 2024
                                                Internationa
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk Cape
Town              Container      GAC                            Jan. 18, 2024
Bateleur          LPG            M. International                        -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Parnassos         Steel Coil     GAC                            Jan. 18, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Victoria
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                         Jan. 18, 2024
JalKalpavriksh    Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Ashico            Rice           Universal                               -do-
Victoria                         Shipping
Ullswater         LPG            M. International                        -do-
Sea Runner        Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Taho Australia    Rape Seed      Ocean Service                           -do-
Lucky Star        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
MookdaNaree       Corn           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Benue             LNG            GSA                            Jan. 18, 2024
Meratus
Jayakarta         Container      GAC                                     -do-
Wide Alpha        Container      Ocean Network                  Jan. 19, 2024
RDO
Concord           Container      Liberian                                -do-
AS Sicilia        Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence

