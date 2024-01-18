AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 17, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 63,567.34
High:                      64,043.87
Low:                       63,290.18
Net Change:                   170.12
Volume (000):                249,257
Value (000):              14,975,773
Makt Cap (000)         2,093,133,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,376.90
NET CH                    (-) 258.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,574.59
NET CH                     (-) 57.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,417.08
NET CH                     (+) 89.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,339.52
NET CH                    (-) 235.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,229.16
NET CH                     (-) 25.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,838.24
NET CH                     (+) 47.11
------------------------------------
As on:               17-January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

