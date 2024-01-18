Markets Print 2024-01-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 17, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,567.34
High: 64,043.87
Low: 63,290.18
Net Change: 170.12
Volume (000): 249,257
Value (000): 14,975,773
Makt Cap (000) 2,093,133,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,376.90
NET CH (-) 258.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,574.59
NET CH (-) 57.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,417.08
NET CH (+) 89.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,339.52
NET CH (-) 235.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,229.16
NET CH (-) 25.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,838.24
NET CH (+) 47.11
------------------------------------
As on: 17-January-2024
====================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
