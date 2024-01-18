KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 17, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,567.34 High: 64,043.87 Low: 63,290.18 Net Change: 170.12 Volume (000): 249,257 Value (000): 14,975,773 Makt Cap (000) 2,093,133,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,376.90 NET CH (-) 258.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,574.59 NET CH (-) 57.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,417.08 NET CH (+) 89.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,339.52 NET CH (-) 235.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,229.16 NET CH (-) 25.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,838.24 NET CH (+) 47.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-January-2024 ====================================

