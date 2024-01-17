AIRLINK 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.13%)
BOP 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.51%)
DGKC 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.36%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.06%)
FFBL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.24%)
FFL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.07%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.87%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
HUBC 116.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.1%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.81%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.47%)
OGDC 126.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.8%)
PIAA 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PPL 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
PRL 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.12%)
PTC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.43%)
SEARL 52.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.02%)
SNGP 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.26%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.75%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 6,523 Decreased By -20 (-0.31%)
BR30 23,203 Decreased By -439.2 (-1.86%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka blasts past teenager into Australian Open third round

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2024 03:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka pummelled her second straight teenage qualifier into submission Wednesday to ease into the Australian Open third round.

The powerful Belarusian second seed was not at her vintage best on Rod Laver Arena, but still did enough against 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova, romping home 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka has yet to be seriously tested as she bids to become the first woman to successfully defend her Melbourne title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Her first-round opponent, Ella Seidel, was also a qualifier and lasted just 53 minutes, with the world number two dropping just one game.

Wozniacki says more tennis in Saudi Arabia ‘inevitable’ after Nadal move

The Czech Republic’s Fruhvirtova put up a sterner fight, keeping the 25-year-old on court for 67 minutes before being overwhelmed.

“For someone 16 years old she is doing an incredible job. I mean, I wish I was on her level when I was 16,” said Sabalenka. “She is an unbelievable player. She’ll be at the top very soon.”

“I’m super-happy with the win,” she added. “I just tried to focus on myself and not anything else, and just tried to fight for every point.”

The odds were always stacked against Fruhvirtova, who has never beaten a top 10 player and is ranked more than 100 places below her opponent.

In only her third Grand Slam main draw, she tested Sabalenka on her opening serve, earning a break point, but it was fended off and the Belarusian responded by breaking the Czech at her first opportunity.

The gutsy teen was undaunted and with Sabalenka’s serve misfiring, she earned three more break points in the next game and this time grabbed the opportunity with a forehand down the line.

But the second seed regrouped and kept pressing, earning another break for 5-3 and served out for the set.

Fruhvirtova was broken again immediately in the second set as Sabalenka began imposing herself and there was no way back as the Grand Slam champion settled into her groove.

Sabalenka enjoyed a breakthrough 2023. As well as winning the Australian Open she also made the semi-finals in Paris and at Wimbledon before losing to Coco Gauff in the final of the US Open.

She will next face Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko or Spain’s Rebeka Masarova.

Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka

Comments

1000 characters

Aryna Sabalenka blasts past teenager into Australian Open third round

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Elections to pave way for economic stability in Pakistan, says Kakar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

Pakistan’s REER index inches up in December, stands at 98.9

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Allen’s record 137 gives New Zealand series-clinching Pakistan T20 win

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Read more stories