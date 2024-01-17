AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
JI demands ECP cancel electoral symbols of PML-N and PPP

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday demanded of the Election Commission to cancel the electoral symbols of the PML-N and PPP on the same reason it has stripped the PTI of its voting emblem - the cricket bat.

The JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman wrote to the commission, seeking its action against the PML-N and PPP for their failure to hold the intraparty elections. He said that the ECP has now a justification to divest both parties of their election marks - lion and arrow. He said that the commission has nullified the PTI symbol on the same ground.

The move will ensue floor crossing since the PTI has been technically knocked out of the politics, which stands compelled to field its candidates independently. He urged the commission for an action to making every party accountable and not the PTI alone, saying that it has to ensure a fair environment for all political parties.

“In this regard the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders should be implemented in letter and spirit on all the political parties contesting the general elections,” Hafiz Naeem added.

He demanded that neither the PPP nor the PML-N should be permitted to contest the polls with their election symbols for violating the intraparty election rules of polls. He also called these parties “family enterprises”.

Depriving the PTI of its political sign and barring it from the contest just weeks before the general elections will open floodgates for floor crossing in the house as business deals, he warned.

“Hundreds of the PTI candidates who are compelled to go independent will be used for trade of loyalties and conscience,” he said and sought the public support for his party as standing out a true representation of the people.

In addition the JI city chief also spelled out his party’s plan for a sit-in protest against the gas supply cuts for the metropolis. The protest will take place in front of the SSGC main office on January 18, he added.

He also appealed to the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court for his action against the “flawed” results of the intermediate board, saying that “rechecking of examination papers will become a business if action is not taken”.

The JI leader also urged the citizens to participate in “Mera Brand Pakistan” expo showcasing local products on January 20 and 21.

He said “Palestine will be an integral part of the JI’s election campaign.”

