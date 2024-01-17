Gold prices slip

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday saw a little decline on the local market but silver was steady, traders said.

Gold lost Rs600 to reach Rs217, 300 per tola and Rs514 to Rs186, 300 per 10 grams.

World market closed gold trading for $2, 067 per ounce. However, the local market adds $20 as premium to its value for the domestic bullion business.

Silver was available for Rs2, 650 per tola and Rs2, 271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.18 per ounce, traders said.

