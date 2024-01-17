AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 98,533 tonnes of cargo comprising 52,339 tonnes of import cargo and 46,194 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 52,339 comprised of 21,152 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,209 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,610 tonnes of DAP & 8,368 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 46,194 comprised of 21,768 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 280 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 9,580 tonnes of Cement, 5,766 tonnes of Talc Powder & 8,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 3347 containers comprising of 1693 containers import and 1654 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 324 of 20’s and 511 of 40’s loaded while 23 of 20’s and 162 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 453 of 20’s and 513 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 67 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Olympia, CL Sapphire, Xin Run Chen 6 & Densa Puma berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Lotus A, Oriental Ixia & Koi sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Safat and Al-Jasra are left the port on today (Morning) January, 16th 2024 and another containers ship ‘MSC Sindy’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 123,643 tonnes, comprising 73,284 tonnes imports cargo and 50,359 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,636 Containers (685 TEUs Imports and 1,951 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Poly World’ & two more ships, MSC United-VIII and High Challenge are expected to take berths at PIBT, QICT and LCT on today, 16th January, while two more container ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Cape Town are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 17th January, 2024.

