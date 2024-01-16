Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday, in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs217,300 per tola after shedding Rs600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,300 after a decrease of Rs514, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs450 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,067 per ounce, after a decline of $8 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.