Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 15 Jan, 2024 04:30pm

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Monday, in line with an uptick in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs217,900 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs450 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,814 after an increase of Rs386, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs950 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was priced at $2,075 per ounce, after an increase of $7 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

